Artist Slams Met Gala for ‘Blatant’ Ripoff of His Chandelier

Artist Willie Cole is calling out the Met Gala for hanging chandeliers made out of plastic water bottles that he says are a “blatant” copy of his own creation. Ironically, some of Cole’s other art is exhibited elsewhere in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the gift shop sells his designs, ARTnews reports. “I’ve been receiving message[s] since last night about the blatant rip off of my water bottle works. I agree,” Cole wrote on Instagram. “Is this flattery or thievery?” The Met had no immediate comment on the gala’s light fixture, which was created by exhibition designer Tadao Ando.