An artist whose latest installation involved goldfish slowly dying in IV bags is not happy that animal rights groups stepped in and the museum rescued the creatures. “Now that the fish are gone, it lost its meaning as a work of art,” Yu tBuk old the Korea Times, according to Artnet. “While this may cause discomfort to general audiences, the artist thinks and expresses differently from members of the public.” One third of the fish—who were not fed—had died by the time visitors to the Jeonnam Museum of Art in Gwangyang complained.