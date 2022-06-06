Feminist Artist Yulia Tsvetkova Is a ‘Foreign Agent,’ Russian Ministry Says
SECURITY THREAT?
Yulia Tsvetkova, a Russian artist charged with disseminating pornography and “propaganda” in 2021 after she allegedly posted stylized drawings of vaginas on the social media site VKontakte, has now been added to a list of “foreign agents” by the Russian justice ministry, according to new reports. After being charged with distributing pornography last year, Tsvetkova responded by embarking on a hunger strike in protest of allegedly violating the Kremlin’s standards of “traditional family values.” “Ever since the first police interrogations, I was listed as State Department agents, beneficiaries of the Soros Foundation and a spy from the ‘former CIS’ countries,” Tsvetkova wrote in response to the foreign agent designation. “I don’t care about the back target. Fortunately, my life has already been destroyed by a criminal case, so there is nothing much for the inagency. Those who I have come across most recently do not consider me as a human, due to my feminism.”