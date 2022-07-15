CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    This Coveted Vintage-Inspired Area Rug Is More Than Half Off Right Now

    POST PRIME

    Mia Maguire

    Commerce Editor

    Artistic weavers odelia rug amazon sale

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Prime Day may technically be over, but there are still thousands of stellar deals to score through the remainder of the week—especially in the home decor category. My favorite find so far? Artistic Weavers Odelia Bohemian Area Rug, which is a whopping 58 percent off right now. The best-selling and top-rated rug has earned a near-perfect (almost) five-star rating backed by over 18,000 glowing reviews. The already-affordable statement rug adds a dash of color and texture to any space and works well with a number of different home decor vibes. If the beloved Odelia rug isn’t quite your style, Artistic Weavers also steeply marked down a few of their other rugs as well.

    Artistic Weavers Odelia Bohemian Area Rug

    Down from $375

    Buy at Amazon$158

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Rug

    Down from $245

    Buy at Amazon$91

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug

    Down from $180

    Buy at Amazon$90

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more.