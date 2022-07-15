This Coveted Vintage-Inspired Area Rug Is More Than Half Off Right Now
Prime Day may technically be over, but there are still thousands of stellar deals to score through the remainder of the week—especially in the home decor category. My favorite find so far? Artistic Weavers Odelia Bohemian Area Rug, which is a whopping 58 percent off right now. The best-selling and top-rated rug has earned a near-perfect (almost) five-star rating backed by over 18,000 glowing reviews. The already-affordable statement rug adds a dash of color and texture to any space and works well with a number of different home decor vibes. If the beloved Odelia rug isn’t quite your style, Artistic Weavers also steeply marked down a few of their other rugs as well.
Artistic Weavers Odelia Bohemian Area Rug
Down from $375
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Rug
Down from $245
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Down from $180
Free Shipping | Free Returns
