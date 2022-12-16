Mom Arrested 4 Years After Newborn’s Body Found Floating Off Florida Coast
‘LIKE A PIECE OF TRASH’
A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be charged with first-degree murder after Palm Beach County officials said she confessed to tossing her newborn infant into a Florida inlet. “She’s the mother, and she is solely responsible,” Palm Beach County Detective Brittany Christoffel said at a press conference announcing the arrest of Arya Singh. It was an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter who found the body of ‘Baby June’ floating in the Atlantic Ocean not far from shore on June 1, 2018. “The men and women in law enforcement always think they're tough and they've seen it all,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Rich Bradshaw said. “But I guarantee you when you see an infant—a newborn infant, floating in the ocean that somebody has discarded like a piece of trash—it tugs at your heart.” Forensic specialists were at a loss to solve the case for several years, until a potential relative turned up in a national DNA database. That led to a potential father, who cooperated with an investigation that eventually led to Singh. The 29-year-old confessed to the crime soon after being taken into custody, adding that she hadn’t even known she was pregnant until she gave birth, Palm Beach County officials said.