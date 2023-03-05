College Student Arrested for Peeing on Passenger on American Flight

A U.S. college student was arrested this weekend after he allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger on an American Airlines flight. The news agency ANI reports that police in Delhi, India, met the flight and took 21-year-old Aryan Vohra into custody. Vohra, an Indian national who attends school in the United States, was “heavily intoxicated” and ignoring crew instructions, the airline said. “He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated, and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers finally urinated on [passenger] seated in 15g.” The victim, an unnamed American, chose not to press charges, but Vohra could be prosecuted based on the airline complaint.
