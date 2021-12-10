Man Who Vanished Eight Years Ago Finally Found Five Feet Underground

The remains of a Connecticut man were discovered buried five feet under a garage more than eight years after he vanished, and now the local landlord who led detectives to his body faces murder charges.

Bridgeport police said on Thursday that “strong evidence” suggests the two men arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro had beaten and choked him to death on the night of Sept. 22, 2013. After murdering Castro, Shawn Gibson, 45, and Terrence Boyd, 55, went to The Home Depot to purchase cleaning supplies in an “elaborate clean-up effort,” cops said.

The pair then rented a van on two occasions to cover their tracks, cops said, transporting Castro’s body multiple times in the days after the murder.

According to authorities, after he was arrested on Thursday, Gibson both admitted to disposing of Castro’s body and led them to the young man’s remains, which detectives dug out from under five feet of earth under the detached garage of a single-family home just down the street from where he was murdered.

Boyd, who was arrested in South Carolina on Wednesday, also admitted to helping Gibson in the murder, police said.

Lieutenant Chris LaMaine, a detective who vowed never to give up trying to solve the case, emerged from the crawlspace brandishing his shovel after locating Castro’s remains, which were carried out on a stretcher, according to the Connecticut Post.

“They deserved closure,” he said of Castro’s family.

Bridgeport State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino added: “We did all in our power to find Ari’s body so his family can have peace and closure.”

Castro’s disappearance had remained cloaked in mystery for nearly a decade after he was first reported missing in September 2013. The search for the young man eventually involved the department’s homicide unit, which dove into the case the following spring, but it wasn’t until this week that Castro’s family was able to finally get some semblance of closure in his disappearance.

Castro’s brother, Aneudi Rosa, said that he was grateful to LaMaine for never giving up on the search for his brother.

“It’s been a long eight years since my brother disappeared but we never gave up and thankfully the police never gave up,” Rosa said from the courthouse lobby as he awaited Gibson’s arraignment, according to the Connecticut Post. “He kept his promise and found my brother’s killers.”

A medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on Friday to confirm the identity of the body, cops said.

Gibson was charged with murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Boyd will be extradited to Connecticut where he will also be charged with murder.