    Denver Mayor Tells Residents Not to Travel for Thanksgiving, Then Flies to Houston for Thanksgiving

    IN THE AIR TONIGHT

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    The mayor of Denver told residents not to travel for Thanksgiving, just half an hour before he boarded a flight to Houston to spend the holiday with his family, according to NBC 9News in Colorado. Mayor Michael Hancock encouraged his city’s residents to “host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners” and “avoid travel, if you can” via Twitter on Wednesday. Shortly after, he was on a flight to Houston.

    Hancock will be traveling to meet his wife and daughter in Mississippi, his spokesperson told 9News. COVID-19 cases in Denver County are currently spiking, with the seven-day case average topping 700 for the first time earlier this week, per Denver Public Health’s case tracker.

