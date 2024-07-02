Poll Suggests Michelle Obama Would Beat Trump by 11 Points
IS MICHELLE THE SAVIOR?
As the desperate search for a Biden replacement continues amongst Dem insiders and anxious liberals, one possible replacement shines through the dark. In a recent Reuters/Ispos poll which surveyed 1,070 U.S. adults across the country, found that in a match-up between former first lady Michelle Obama and President Trump, Obama would win in a 50-39 margin against the former president. Obama, who has previously said she will not run for president, beat out all other Biden alternatives offered in the poll. Vice President Kamala Harris trailed Trump 42 percent-43 percent, according to the poll. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose name is also thrown around as a potential Biden replacement, similarly missed the mark, polling 39 percent-43 percent. Of the Democrats surveyed in the poll, 32 percent said Biden should end his presidential bid after the debate. Obama was reportedly burned by the Biden family following Hunter Biden and her friend, Kathleen Buhle’s, divorce, and has hesitated against campaigning for Biden. Barack Obama similarly issued a tepid statement following Biden’s debate performance.