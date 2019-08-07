As He Plays President in El Paso and Dayton, We Know That the Real Donald Trump Is a Bad Man

The first rule of Trump world is that everything Trump touches dies. Sorry, MAGAs. It’s just natural law.

The second rule is that there is no better version of Donald Trump. The truth is in the asides, the raging tweets, the blurted statements on the White House lawn. What you see in those moments is the real man. The dead-eyed, flat-toned voice of the creature reading pre-chewed Teleprompter cud isn’t the real Trump.

If it’s not entirely obvious by now that Trump’s mind contains no thought or feeling beyond his howling internal vacuum of ego need and twitchy impulsivity, you’re not paying attention. Less than an hour after meeting parents who'd lost their child to a mass shooting in Dayon, on his way to El Paso, Trump shot out this Tweet: