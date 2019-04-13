As Many Americans Claim No Religion As There Are Evangelicals and Catholics: Survey

Read it at CNN
For the first time, “No Religion” has edged out Catholics and evangelicals for the top American religious identity, according to a new study by a political scientists at Eastern Illinois University. Ryan Burge, a Baptist pastor and political scientist, said he found that 23.1 percent of Americans now claim no religion. Catholics, meanwhile, came in at 23 percent, while evangelicals were at 22.5 percent. To be clear, the three groups still remain within the margin of error of each other. More than 2,000 people were interviewed in person as part of the survey, according to CNN.