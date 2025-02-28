Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
World
As Pope Francis Battles Illness, People Are Betting on His Successor
WHAT ARE THE ODDS
People have flocked to betting platforms to make their wager on who will succeed the ailing pope.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Updated
Feb. 27 2025
9:12PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 27 2025
8:58PM EST
Getty Images
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
U.S. News
New Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepens Mystery
Josh Fiallo
Trumpland
Trump Aide Reportedly Threatens to Redraw U.S.-Canada Border
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Chilling Twist in Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Deaths Revealed
Josh Fiallo
U.S. News
Gene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home
Dan Ladden-Hall
,
Janna Brancolini
Trumpland
Trump Caught on Hot Mic Telling Fox News Reporter to Say He Did ‘Great Job’ in First Cabinet Meeting
Leigh Kimmins