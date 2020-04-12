As Saudi Royals Fall Ill, the Crown Prince Takes on COVID-19—and His Rivals—All at Once

PARIS—What Donald Trump refused to do—rein in the ruthless crown prince of Saudi Arabia—the coronavirus pandemic seems to be accomplishing, at least in the short term. But the prince also exploits it for his own ends.

“ Over the last few days MBS has moved to try resolve some of his self-inflicted messes. ”

Since 34-year-old Mohammed bin Salman started appropriating power from his enfeebled father, King Salman, five years ago, he has sought fame as a visionary reformer but gained infamy as a tyrant waging a fruitless war, jailing and torturing potential rivals, and employing the sycophant who butchered (not too strong a word) Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Still, MBS, as he’s known, got a pass from Trump in exchange for promised billions in arms deals.

But the pandemic is not so kind. It has afflicted at least 20 senior members of the Saudi royal family, including the governor of Riyadh, according to a senior prince and another well-connected Saudi contacted by The Daily Beast. There are widespread concerns among health workers and epidemiologists that it will spread through the much less privileged parts of Saudi society, including a large population of laborers and servants brought in from other countries.