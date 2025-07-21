‘As the World Turns’ Legend Dies at 91

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.

With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.

Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet See At Remarkable

Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.

Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.