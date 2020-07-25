As Tropical Storm Hanna Nears, Hurricane Warning Issued for South Texas Coast
BE READY
Meteorologists issued a hurricane warning for cities along Texas’ southern coast Friday afternoon, urging residents to brace for Tropical Storm Hanna’s potential impact. The storm’s winds blew at 50 miles per hour, and it was moving west at 10 mph late Friday, hovering just under 200 miles east of Corpus Christi. Forecasters predicted the storm would make landfall late Friday or early Saturday and continue inland, crossing over the border with Mexico. Hanna could dump 5 to 10 inches of rain, as well as large and destructive ocean waves. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has put search-and-rescue teams and other resources on standby to respond to any damage. The storm also threatens to hit as new coronavirus cases are on the rise across Texas and local and state authorities struggle to contain the disease.