As Trump and Willam Barr Try to Undo His Work, It’s Robert Mueller Time

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has stayed out of the limelight since completing his work last year by submitting an exhaustive report on the details of the Russia probe and presidential obstruction, and giving testimony before Congress.

In his absence, Attorney General Bill Barr has launched a counter-investigation to effectively Monday morning quarterback the entirety of the Russia investigation, and has already intervened in both the Roger Stone and the Michael Flynn proceedings to largely undo the very work of the Special Counsel’s Office. President Trump, ever the thin-skinned bully, has unleashed a tirade of attacks on those who assisted Mueller. Career line attorneys at the Department of Justice withdrew from the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases, and in one instance left government entirely.

Mueller’s work is being taken apart, piece by piece. It’s time for him to speak up.