Estranged Wife of Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Battling Cancer, Lawyer Says
ROUGH TIME
The estranged wife of Gilgo Beach serial murder suspect Rex Heuermann is battling cancer, her lawyer revealed on Friday. In a press conference, Robert Macedonio said that Asa Ellerup has had breast and skin cancer for several years but the insurance she obtained through her husband is set to expire in the next two months. “She is presently under a course of treatment that is going to continue for the next 12 to 18 months,” he said. The loss of coverage would be another blow for Ellerup after her husband, a New York architect, was arrested last month in connection to the slaying of at least three women in the marches of Gilgo Beach, Long Island. Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty to the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello. He also remains the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who went missing in July 2007. Macedonio, however, insisted Friday that Heuermann was leading a “double life” and that Ellerup and her children knew nothing of his alleged criminal activity. Ellerup has since filed for divorce against her husband of 27 years.