    Nikki Haley Gets Former GOP Candidate Asa Hutchinson’s Endorsement Before New Hampshire Primary

    ‘WAKE UP, AMERICA’

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Asa Hutchinson speaks to media following the Republican Party of Iowa legislative breakfast in January 2024.

    Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

    Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson threw his support behind Nikki Haley days before her rematch with Donald Trump in the crucial New Hampshire Republican primary. Hutchinson, a long-shot presidential candidate who dropped out of the race on Tuesday, attacked Trump in his endorsement of the former South Carolina governor on X. “Trump intentionally tries to divide America and will continue to do so,” Hutchinson wrote in the brief post. “Go @NikkiHaley in New Hampshire.”

