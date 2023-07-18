Asa Hutchinson Says He Was Booed Thanks to ‘Trump’s Stranglehold’ on Party
THROTTLED
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Donald Trump’s “stranglehold” on the Republican Party is the reason he was subjected to a brutal mass booing during a speech over the weekend. The longshot GOP presidential candidate was immediately jeered with boos and chants of “Trump” as he tried to speak at the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida on Sunday. After being made to rewatch the agonizing footage on Monday, Hutchinson said on NewsNation: “Well, it’s a different day in time, and that reflects Trump’s stranglehold on a certain element of the party. But what you saw in that audience were thousands of young people who I was speaking to, and they were listening.” He went on to claim that the loud, sustained boos “were really coming from some of the general admission tickets or the adults that were there.”