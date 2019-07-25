CHEAT SHEET
INEFFECTUAL
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault and Will Remain in Swedish Custody Despite Trump Pleas
Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden and will remain in jail there until the trial despite a personal plea from President Trump for his release, Swedish prosecutors announced Thursday. There is no date set for the start of the trial, meaning it’s not clear how long the rapper will have to be held in custody. Trump responded to calls to help Rocky at the behest of Kanye West, tweeting he would call “the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping.” But his call appears to have made no difference. Swedish public prosecutor Daniel Suneson said Thursday: “I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.”