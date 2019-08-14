CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
RAP ON THE KNUCKLES
Rapper A$AP Rocky Found Guilty of Assaulting Man in Sweden
Read it at NBC News
American rapper A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assaulting a man in Sweden, according to reports, but he will serve no further jail time. Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm in July after he allegedly got into a brawl with 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Rocky to at least six months in jail. However, he was handed a conditional sentence Wednesday after the court found that the assault was not “of such a serious nature” to warrant more time behind bars. He had already spent over a month in a Swedish detention center. The case gained international attention after President Donald Trump called on Swedish authorities to release the rapper.