    Judge Orders Rapper A$AP Rocky’s Release While He Awaits Verdict

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Christopher Jue/Getty

    Rapper A$AP Rocky was ordered to be released from custody until his next court date on August 14, when a Swedish judge is expected to announce a verdict in his assault case, the Associated Press reports. USA Today reported that shouts of joy erupted in the courtroom when the rapper’s release was announced. “There is a God,” his mother, Renee Black, reportedly yelled. President Donald Trump tweeted that A$AP Rocky was “on his way home” shortly after the decision was made public. “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” Trump wrote.

    The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault after his arrest early last month in connection to a Stockholm street brawl. Earlier Friday, a witness told the Swedish court that she did not actually see Mayers hit a man with a bottle—but only heard a bottle being broken at the scene. She and another witness, however, told the court that they saw Mayers beating and kicking the alleged victim, Mustafa Jafari.

    Read it at Associated Press