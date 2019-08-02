CHEAT SHEET
Judge Orders Rapper A$AP Rocky’s Release While He Awaits Verdict
Rapper A$AP Rocky was ordered to be released from custody until his next court date on August 14, when a Swedish judge is expected to announce a verdict in his assault case, the Associated Press reports. USA Today reported that shouts of joy erupted in the courtroom when the rapper’s release was announced. “There is a God,” his mother, Renee Black, reportedly yelled. President Donald Trump tweeted that A$AP Rocky was “on his way home” shortly after the decision was made public. “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” Trump wrote.
The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault after his arrest early last month in connection to a Stockholm street brawl. Earlier Friday, a witness told the Swedish court that she did not actually see Mayers hit a man with a bottle—but only heard a bottle being broken at the scene. She and another witness, however, told the court that they saw Mayers beating and kicking the alleged victim, Mustafa Jafari.