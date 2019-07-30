CHEAT SHEET
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty as Trial Begins in Sweden
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault Tuesday as his trial for an alleged assault got underway in Stockholm. The high-profile case snowballed into an international diplomatic incident after President Donald Trump tried to intervene with Sweden on Rocky’s behalf. The U.S. rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was detained July 3 in connection with a street brawl in Stockholm a few days earlier. He was later charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. Mayers’ lawyer said his client, who sat next to him in prison clothes, acted in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault. The rapper and the the plaintiff, a 19-year-old man, will face cross-examination later Tuesday.