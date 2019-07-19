CHEAT SHEET
#FREEROCKY
Trump: U.S. Is Trying to Help Rapper A$AP Rocky After Arrest in Sweden
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spoke out about the detainment of rapper A$AP Rocky in Sweden on Friday, and said they were working to get him released. “A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden. Sweden is a great country and they are friends of mine, the leadership, and we are going to be calling. We’ll be talking to him. We’ve already started...” Trump told reporters Friday. “So, I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country... I have been called by so many people asking me to help A$AP Rocky.” Trump then said the first lady brought the rapper’s plight to his attention. “We’ll be working with State Department and we hope to get him home soon,” she said.
A$AP Rocky was reportedly arrested in Sweden earlier this month after allegedly assaulting a Swedish man, and will be held for at least another week. Another American rapper, G-Eazy, was also arrested in Sweden earlier this year for assault and cocaine possession—but was released just two days after his arrest.