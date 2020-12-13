CHEAT SHEET
Ashanti Announces Positive COVID Test, Verzuz Battle With Keyshia Cole Postponed
Ashanti announced Saturday evening that she had contracted the coronavirus, just hours in advance of a highly anticipated musical “Verzuz” showdown with Keyshia Cole. The R&B singer wrote on Instagram, “Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house...we’re trying to figure it all out!!!” Verzuz, created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, announced the development via its own Instagram: “Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole Verzuz. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process.” The new date for their battle is Jan. 9.