36-Year-Old Mother of 10 Kids Killed by COVID
A perfectly healthy 36-year-old mother of 10 children died of COVID-19 after the coronavirus swept through her family. Ashley Bennett of Lexington, South Carolina, was 34 weeks pregnant when she got infected, developed pneumonia, and ended up in the hospital. Doctors performed a C-section to deliver her baby, but she never even got to hold the infant, her sister told WIS. A blood clot caused a stroke and she died a week after the birth. “If we can learn anything from this, it’s that COVID is so serious, and we need to truly take precautions because she was only 36. She had no underlying conditions, and she was gone basically within 10 days,” Courtney Bucknam said.