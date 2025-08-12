Ashley Biden Reveals She is Ending 13-Year Marriage With Shady Post

Ashley Biden, the daughter of former president Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband after 13 years of marriage, and celebrated the news on social media.

The 44-year-old submitted paperwork to split from her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Howard Krein, at the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Biden celebrated the move by posting a series of uplifting quotations and songs to her Instagram Stories. This included one featuring a photo of her walking through a park giving a thumbs up with Beyoncé’s “Freedom” played over the top.

Ashley Biden and her now estranged husband Howard Krein appear with the future president and first lady in Singapore in 2013. Tim Chong/Reuters.

She also posted another one with a quote falsely attributed to reggae icon Bob Marley saying: “Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile” and another quote reading: “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”

It is unclear what prompted the split, as divorce complaints are not public in Philadelphia. A representative for Biden confirmed the filing to the The Inquirer.

Biden and Krein got married in Greenville, Delaware, in June 2012. Biden was introduced to her future husband two years prior by her older brother Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Unlike her other sibling, Hunter Biden, the former first daughter has largely managed to avoid the limelight both before and after her father’s presidency.

She did make headlines after her diary was stolen and sold to the far-right activist group Project Veritas just ahead of the 2020 election.

Aimee Harris, who was jailed for one month in April 2024 for stealing the diary and other personal items belonging to Biden, had originally planned to sell the diary to the Donald Trump campaign before giving it to the controversial group which is known for spreading false or misleading statements as part of sting operations.

Lawyers for Project Veritas denied that the group was aware the diary had been stolen from a house in Florida in Sept. 2020 when they organized a $40,000 payment for it, and claimed it had merely been abandoned in a room where Biden had stayed.

Joe Biden’s youngest daughter has married to her husband for 13 years. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

In a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Biden spoke about how she had her wedding reception in her parents’ backyard and how “emotional” he father was.