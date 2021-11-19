Kamala Harris’ Communications Director Is Headed for the Exits: Report
OUT THE DOOR
Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications chief, Ashley Etienne, is leaving the Biden administration. The news was first reported by Vanity Fair, and a White House official confirmed to CNN that Etienne would be departing the White House “in December to pursue other opportunities.” Her departure comes just days after the publication of several stories on low morale, confusion, and frustration in the vice president’s office. Two sources told CNN the communications director’s departure was not unexpected. One said Etienne “was not a good fit” for the Harris team, contributing to what has been perceived as the vice president’s lack of a coherent communications strategy.
On Thursday morning, Harris appeared on Good Morning America to defend her place in the administration. “I’m very, very excited about the work we have accomplished,” she told host George Stephanopoulos. “But I am absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we’re gonna get it done.”