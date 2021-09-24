Upgrade Your Home With These Fabulous Dining Essentials— Up to 35% Off
The holidays are just around the corner, and if you have hosting duties this year, Ashley HomeStore can help make your get-together fabulous, festive, and stylish. Its Fall Semi-Annual Sale is in full swing, and you can save up to 25% and receive 12 months of special financing on select dining/hosting essentials. On top of that, you can also save an extra 10% by using the code COZY10 at checkout. But act fast! That 10% off deal ends on Monday (9/27).
Serve up festive holiday drinks like eggnog in this opulent pitcher. Made with thick glass, this watertight pitcher demands attention with its eye-catching and luxurious indented gold rings.
Banded Pitcher
Whether you are showcasing fresh fruit or delivering the next course of your holiday dinner, these charger plates will take your meal presentation to the next level. The gold tones make it perfect for special occasions and the classy textured appearance will remind your guests of dining at a five-star restaurant.
Stallard Charger
Get the party started by bringing out this stunning bar cart. The asymmetrical art deco design is trendy and timeless, and the five spacious mirrored shelves can hold glasses, cups, bar accessories, and of course, all your bottles of favorite alcohol.
Layalla Bar Cart
