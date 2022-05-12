Ashley Judd Says ‘Savage’ Illness Made Mom Naomi Judd Feel ‘Not Worthy’
HEARTBREAKING
Ashley Judd has opened up on her mother Naomi Judd’s death in an interview with Good Morning America, saying a “savage” illness led the Grammy-winning country singer to feel she was “not worthy” even as she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The music legend died at age 76 due to what the family called “the disease of mental illness,” though some reports suggested the star had taken her own life. “Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers. I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her,” Ashley Judd told Diane Sawyer in an interview aired Thursday. “It lies, it’s savage,” the actress said of her mother’s illness, noting that it’s important to distinguish between “our loved one and the disease.” “The barrier between the regard in which [her peers] held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart, and the lie that the disease told her was so convincing,” she said, adding that her mother felt she “was not loved, was not worthy.”