Woman, 30, Found Dead Weeks After Vanishing on Hiking Trail

The body of an American woman who disappeared earlier this month while hiking in Costa Rica has been found. Ashley Phillips, 30, was discovered two weeks after she went missing on June 3 in the Baru area of the village of San Salvador, near where she was last seen. “With broken hearts, we share the news that Ashley’s body has been found,” the family’s GoFundMe page announced. “While her family mourns this tragic loss, they find some comfort in knowing she has been found and can now be brought home.” She went missing after severe weather in the region caused flooding and mudslides during her hike. “She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend whose bright, bubbly personality could light up any room,” the fundraiser said.