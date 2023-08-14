CHEAT SHEET
Ashley Olsen, Master of Secrecy, Became a Mother Months Ago
Privacy-starved celebrities could learn a thing or two from Ashley Olsen. While Paris Hilton gets flamed for her Maui wildfire vacation and Ariana Grande drowns in backlash after her reported affair with SpongeBob, the eldest Olsen twin has apparently been hiding a baby for months. Sources tell TMZ that Olsen gave birth months ago. The tabloid further reports that she and her husband, artist Louis Eisner, have named their son Otto. (A representative for Olsen did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.) After that surprise wedding the happy couple staged in December, this feels like a natural next step. Perhaps in a few years, a secret puppy or kitten for baby Otto will be next to follow.