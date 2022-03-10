Ashli Babbitt’s Brother Accused of Attacking Latino Worker During Vile Racist Rant
ALL IN THE FAMILY
The brother of MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt—who was killed by police when she stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection—allegedly attacked and went on a racist tirade against a utility worker in California. In September, Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr. drove into a roadblock in San Diego, then began shouting at a man who was directing traffic. Witthoeft, 33, allegedly shouted racial slurs at the man, who was Latino, and told him to speak English. He also shoved the traffic controller and called him an immigrant, prosecutors said. “Go back to your country you fucking immigrant,” he allegedly told the worker. Witthoeft has been charged with hate crime battery and for violating the man’s constitutional rights. His trial begins in April.