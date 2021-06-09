Ashli Babbitt’s Family Sue to Obtain Identity of Capitol Cop Who Shot Her
DEMANDING ANSWERS
The family of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt wants to know the name of the cop who killed her and is heading to court to find out. Babbitt’s husband, Aaron Babbitt, says he filed a FOIA request for the identity of the officer, as well as other information around the incident like video footage and police documents. Metropolitan D.C. Police, he says, have blown past the May 12 deadline to respond to the request so the family is filing suit. According to an attorney for the family, they also plan to file a separate lawsuit for “well above $10 million” against Capitol Police, alleging that the department violated Ashli Babbitt’s rights, and had failed to “train, discipline and supervise the officer who killed Babbitt.” Babbitt, a 35-year air force veteran, lost her life while attempting to jump through a broken window into a House chamber where lawmakers were being evacuated.