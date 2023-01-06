Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Arrested Outside Capitol on Jan. 6 Anniversary
‘GO AHEAD’
Ashli Babbitt’s mother was arrested Friday for blocking traffic at the Capitol on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, when her daughter was killed after storming the Capitol. Micki Witthoeft was joined by supporters as she blocked traffic without the proper permit. When she refused to move to the sidewalk, she told officers to “go ahead” and arrest her. Babbitt was shot and killed on Jan. 6 when she tried to jump through a broken window after breaking into the Capitol alongside other Trump sycophants. Members of the far right have attempted to make a martyr out of Babbitt since, although a Department of Justice investigation into her death found that the police officer was justified in shooting her. Witthoeft’s arrest comes two months after Babbitt’s brother was convicted of a racist assault.