Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Say There’s ‘No Point’ Bathing Every Day

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have admitted they don’t bathe themselves or their children all that often. Appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Kutcher said of their children, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.” The couple has two children ages 6 and 4, Wyatt and Dmitri. “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever,” Kunis said. “I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower very much anyway.” Kunis and Kutcher said they washed their faces every day and splashed water elsewhere but didn’t partake in full-body daily showers.