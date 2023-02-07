Ashton Kutcher Explains Those Super Awkward Red Carpet Pics With Reese Witherspoon
NO TOUCHING!!
Ashton Kutcher has a bizarre explanation after awkward red carpet photos of him with his rom-com co-star Reese Witherspoon went viral recently. In the infamous pics, Kutcher and Witherspoon smile softly while looking dead behind the eyes as they promote their Netflix film Your Place or Mine. It was so bad that Kutcher’s wife, actress Mila Kunis, called him and Witherspoon to tell them “you gotta act like you like each other,” he said. But, Kutcher said he did what he had to do to avoid pesky rumors. “Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her,” he said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. Despite their frosty red carpet demeanors, he said the two are “actually really good friends.” “I don’t have to defend that,” he added. Witherspoon confirmed that Kunis, a long-time friend, texted her in an interview on the Today show, in which she insisted it was “fun” to get to know her friend’s husband.