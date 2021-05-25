N.J. Man Stranded in India Makes It Home—but Others Are Still Stuck

Each night Ashu Mahajan was stranded in India, his two daughters back home in New Jersey asked his wife a variation on a question that continues to be posed in thousands of families separated by a senseless bureaucratic hurdle.

“My girls would ask me, ‘When’s Daddy coming home?’ and I really did not have an answer for them,’” the wife, Neha Mahajan, recalled on Monday.

In the case of the Mahajans, the answer proved to be that daddy would be coming home after Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) got involved as both a senator from their home state and the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The U.S ambassador to India was prompted to do what he should have done in the first place and granted Ashu an emergency appointment to get his visa stamped. Ashu then needed only a negative COVID-19 test to board a plane on Sunday back to his family and his work as a software solutions architect.