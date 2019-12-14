Asian-American Advocacy Group: NBC Must Banish Leno Over Dog-Eating Jokes
An Asian-American advocacy group says NBC should cut its ties to Jay Leno over his repeated jokes about Asians eating dogs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Media Action Network for Asian Americans calls the former Tonight Show host “an unrepentant repeat offender” with “a bizarre fixation.” In August, during an appearance on America’s Got Talent, Leno made a crack about Koreans eating dog meat that was cut from the broadcast. Media Action Network President Guy Aoki says Leno has a long history of jokes that are damaging to the Asian community. “When Mr. Leno jokes about North Koreans and the consumption of dogs and cats, he perpetuates a persistent belief held by many Americans that Asian Americans and Korean Americans are perpetual foreigners who bring their objectionable dining habits to the U.S.,” he said.