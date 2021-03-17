Asian American Groups Mourn ‘Unspeakable Tragedy’ of Deadly Atlanta Shootings
‘WORDS HAVE POWER’
Asian American groups and political leaders in Georgia are mourning the deaths of at least eight people after a string of shootings in Atlanta massage parlors that appeared to target Asian American women. Police stressed that it’s too early to announce a motive for the rampage—but at least four of those killed were of Korean descent. Stop Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Hate said in a statement: “The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy—for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community—which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination.” Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) posted the hashtag #StopAsianHate with the message: “Words have power.” The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus wrote that it was “horrified” by the reports coming out of Georgia “at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.” Robert Aaron Long, 21, was caught on video at the crime scenes and was arrested following a police chase.