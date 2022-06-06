Asian American Man Viciously Attacked After Leaving Work in Oakland
MAKE IT STOP
A Nepalese American man has been hospitalized and treated for level 1 trauma after being brutally attacked in downtown Oakland. After work on May 28, Sagar Ocean Tamang stopped at a street vendor near the Fox Theater, where he was robbed and beaten, his friend Bimala Thapa wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for Tamang’s medical bills, surgery, and therapy. “These hate crimes need to stop,” Thapa wrote. “Our hearts [go] out to all the people who have been affected, injured and killed by this wave of racist crimes toward the Asian community…We have the right to feel safe where we live without constant fear.” KTVU reports that police have not made any arrests and are still looking for footage or witnesses to the attack.