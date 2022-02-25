Asian American Performer in NYC Attacked on His Way to Play

CHEAT SHEET
An Asian American teenager was followed and attacked on his way to a theatrical production Wednesday night in New York City. The assault—which comes amid an uptick in violence against Asian Americans—was not far from where 35-year-old creative producer Christina Yuna Lee was followed home and killed in her apartment two weeks earlier. In a statement from the Ma-Yi Theater Company, the group said the teen was so brutally assaulted that he couldn’t see because of a bruise on his eye and was unable to perform his role in the production of “The Chinese Lady.” Nonetheless, the show went on—with the young actor playing an instrument in the performance’s orchestra. It is unclear whether the assault was race-related.