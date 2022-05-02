CHEAT SHEET
    Asian American Woman Punched to the Ground in Suspected Hate Crime

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    CBS New York/YouTube

    Police are investigating an attack on an Asian American woman in New York as a possible hate crime. Video footage captured the 68-year-old woman crossing the street on the morning of April 24 when a man ran toward her and punched her. The woman attempted to run away but fell. Police said she was taken to the hospital and her attacker is still at large. Anti-Asian hate crimes increased across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, there was a reported 339 percent increase in attacks.

