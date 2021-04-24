Asian Man Hospitalized After Being Stomped in Head in NYC
WHEN WILL IT END?
An Asian man is in critical condition after he was attacked from behind in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood, the New York Post reports. The 61-year-old man was pushing a cart of recyclables when the suspect pushed him down and repeatedly stomped on his head, police say. He suffered severe head trauma and was rushed to the hospital around 9 p.m. Friday after he was found unconscious on the sidewalk. The NYPD Hate Crime task force says they are still investigating whether the man was targeted due to race. Police are hunting for the suspect. The horrific attack comes just a day after the U.S. Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, designed to expedite a federal review of anti-Asian violence and beef up local resources.