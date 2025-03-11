‘Asia’s Trump’ Arrested Over His Brutal War on Drugs

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Fired Starbucks Manager: LGBTQ+ Co-Workers Harassed Me for Being Straight
NO ALLIES HERE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.11.25 2:00PM EDT 
Published 03.11.25 1:40PM EDT 
A customer sits in a Starbucks coffee shop in New York
A customer sits in a Starbucks coffee shop in New York Keith Bedford/Reuters

A fired Starbucks manager is suing the company and claiming he faced discrimination and harassment for being a straight man. Christopher Thevanesan insists he was a “model employee” but faced a “hostile work environment” because he is heterosexual and “gender-typical.” The ex-manager did not reveal the exact details for why he was fired in 2022, but claims his supervisors were hiding “the real reason for doing so.” Now, he’s going after both Starbucks and his LGBTQ+ former coworkers at the Rochester, New York location in a lawsuit that says he sustained “physical, emotional, economic, and psychological damages.” Thevanesan’s attorney added that his heterosexuality was “weaponized” against him. Starbucks did not immediately respond to request for comment. Thevanesan’s case comes only weeks after Missouri Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s parallel lawsuit claiming Starbucks has “systemic racial, sexual, and sexual orientation discrimination” because of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. It also echos the recent case of Marlean Ames, who claims she didn’t get a promotion at the Ohio Department of Youth Services because her organization chose a less qualified lesbian candidate. Ames is white, straight, and cisgender. Her case was reopened by the U.S. Supreme Court and a victory could allow more straight employees to allege discrimination.

Read it at Them

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
James Cameron’s Wife ‘Cried For Hours’ After Seeing New ‘Avatar’ Flick
THE WAY OF WATERWORKS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 1:05PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: James Cameron speaks onstage at the handprints and footprints ceremony honoring "Avatar: The Way Of Water" filmmakers James Cameron and Jon Landau at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century St

Avatar director James Cameron’s wife “cried for four hours” after seeing the latest instalment of the movie franchise. Avatar: Fire and Ash wont be out until December, but a “selected few,” including the director’s wife Suzy Amis Cameron, have been granted private screenings. “The feedback has been [that] it’s definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far,” he said. And his wife would probably agree, if her reported reaction is anything to go by. “She bawled for four hours,” he told Empire. “She kept trying to get her s*** back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.’” The new production marks the first time the franchise has released a film since 2022, when The Way of Water hit the screens.

Read it at Empire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course
TEED UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.10.25 6:18PM EDT 
Man wearing Live Forever Golf attire walking on a golf course
Live Forever Golf

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Golf fans already have plenty to be excited about this week, as the world’s top golfers gather at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to compete in The Players Championship 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate: Live Forever Golf just unveiled its Spring ‘25 apparel collection, filled with must-haves for fans and players alike.

Since first teeing off in 2020, Live Forever Golf has emerged as a standout in golf apparel. With a balance of player-first ethos and off-the-course versatility, the brand has been embraced by professional golfers, amateur players, and armchair enthusiasts. The brand’s standout Spring ‘25 collection features pieces designed to be worn anywhere: the course, the gym, the office, or even at home. Whether you’re shopping for cozy outerwear, fresh polos and shorts for the spring, or performance gear to elevate your game, Live Forever Golf will give you a winning look.

In addition to keeping you cozy during your early morning tee time, this versatile hoodie can easily fit into your daily wardrobe, so no one knows you started your day at the course.

Soft Landing Natural Performance Hoodie
Available in 4 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$110

As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to grab this durable pair of shorts that balances practical performance with undeniable comfort.

Hudson Performance Short
Available in 6 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$68

Every golfer needs a go-to polo! Live Forever Golf’s signature option is buttery soft, stretchable, and odor-resistant—a perfect complement to playing or lounging.

The Full Send Ringer Performance Golf Polo
Available in 7 patterns.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$95

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

‘Asia’s Trump’ Arrested Over His Brutal War on Drugs

NO IMMUNITY, MR. PRESIDENT
The Daily Beast
Published 03.11.25 1:57PM EDT 
Former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on Tuesday morning.
Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested Tuesday on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant accusing him of “crimes against humanity” for a brutal anti-drug campaign in which thousands were killed. Duterte, 79, was taken into custody at Manila airport on his return from a trip to Hong Kong, CNN reported. He questioned the legality of the ICC warrant, saying in a video posted by his daughter: “What is the law and what is the crime that I committed?” Known as “Asia’s Trump” for his bombastic style, Duterte earned global notoriety for a drug crackdown in which at least 6,000 people were killed, and perhaps many more. A statement from Interpol’s Manila office said it received the ICC’s arrest warrant on Tuesday morning. While Duterte has denied extrajudicial killings while in office from 2016 to 2022, he admitted ordering police to shoot resisting suspects. Human Rights Watch’s Bryony Lau called his detention “a critical step for accountability.” Despite Duterte withdrawing the Philippines from the ICC, the court maintains jurisdiction over crimes committed during the membership period. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s administration indicated its willingness to cooperate with the ICC. Duterte’s former spokesperson labeled the arrest “unlawful detention.”

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Texas Bill to Require Ten Commandments Be Displayed in Classrooms
THE BIBLE SAYS ...
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.11.25 1:02PM EDT 
PEEBLES , OH - NOVEMBER 20: A student makes his way past a marker depicting the Ten Commandments is shown outside of Peebles High School November 20,2002 in Peebles, Ohio. A federal Appeals Court has ordered the school to remove the marker.
PEEBLES , OH - NOVEMBER 20: A student makes his way past a marker depicting the Ten Commandments is shown outside of Peebles High School November 20,2002 in Peebles, Ohio. A federal Appeals Court has ordered the school to remove the marker. Mike Simons/Getty Images

The Texas Senate intends to pass legislation that will require the displaying of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, the Dallas Morning News reported. Senate Bill 10 (SB 10) would require elementary and secondary schools to display the Ten Commandments on 16-inch by 20-inch posters that are legible from any corner of the classroom. All 20 of the state’s Republican senators signed on to the proposal, which would allow schools to use district funds to buy copies or accept donations of displays that depict the Ten Commandments. According to Sen. Phil King, SB 10’s goal is to provide “moral clarity” to students and promote the nation’s “heritage.” “Louisiana has already passed legislation requiring the display of Ten Commandments in public schools, and at least 14 other states have introduced similar legislation,” King said at a committee hearing on the bill. “It is time for Texas to pass SB 10 to bring back the historical tradition of recognizing our national heritage.” Ultimately, King said he believes the bill could compel the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a wider ruling on the issue.

Read it at The Dallas Morning News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 01.14.25 9:07PM EST 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
Buy At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-side printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Scarlett Johansson: ‘I Felt Insane’ During Colin Jost’s ‘SNL’ Joke About Me
‘SO INTENSE’
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 03.11.25 11:58AM EDT 

Scarlett Johansson has shared her unfiltered thoughts about the extremely “vulgar” joke her husband, Colin Jost, made at her expense during the regular “joke swap” feature on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” with co-anchor Michael Che. “I just can’t believe that they went there. I was like—it was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross,” Johansson told InStyle as part of a new profile pegged to her role in the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth. The actor revealed that she had been warned Che had written a “vagina joke” for Jost to read about her live on-air, but when she realized it involved a Costco roast beef sandwich, she thought, “No, Michael!” What made the whole thing “so intense” was that she was backstage at Studio 8H watching the bit live with lights and a camera in her face to capture her reaction. “They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, I think I’m going to faint,” she recalled, adding that she and Jost laughed about the whole thing when they finally got in bed at 4 a.m.: “I was like, ‘My nerves are shot.’ And Colin said, ‘Me too.’”

Read it at InStyle

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
X-Rated Video Mistakenly Played at Ex-Colombian President’s Trial
STRIPPED...OF LIBERTY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 12:58PM EDT 
Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe
Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe speaks to the press after attending his first criminal trial hearing, pleading not guilty to procedural fraud and witness bribery charges, in Bogota, Colombia February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita REUTERS

An AI-enhanced video of a scantily clad woman stripping as well as a bizarre clip of a short man dancing with a bottle of liquor were accidentally played during Colombian ex-president Alvaro Uribe‘s historic bribery trial. Prosecutor Marlene Orjuela instigated the embarrassing double blunder as she tried to pull up audio files on her laptop of conversations between two lawyers also implicated in the ongoing trial. The faux pas was caught on a livestream of the trial. Uribe, who is charged with bribery, witness tampering and procedural fraud, looked unimpressed as the whole court—including the judge—burst into laughter. “Your Honor, my apologies. We didn’t foresee that this would happen,” Orjuela said, chuckling after showing the short man dancing merrily. “My apologies, Your Honor, but, well… it’s just that…” she mumbled as the trial turned farcical after the second clip, that appeared to be from a porn site, played. It showed an AI-doctored female in a swimsuit dancing and revealing her buttocks and vagina. Uribe, who denies all charges, likely did not find the slip-up humorous as he faces 12 years in jail. The 72-year-old was president of Colombia between 2002 and 2010.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Surfer on Dream Vacation Fatally Mauled by Shark
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
The Daily Beast
Updated 03.11.25 12:57PM EDT 
Published 03.11.25 12:54PM EDT 
File Photo from Manly Beach, Australia
David Gray/Reuters

A dream vacation ended in tragedy for an Australian surfer mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia. Steven Payne, a 37-year-old from Melbourne, was four or five weeks into a six-month vacation with his partner and their dog when he went surfing at the remote Wharton Beach, about an hour from Esperance. The fatal attack occurred on Monday, but authorities have yet to recover Payne’s remains, The Guardian reported. A witness captured drone footage of a shark swimming away from a cloud of blood near the beach and a surfboard with bite marks was found. “Our search is a recovery, not a rescue,” Senior Sgt. Christopher Taylor told reporters. Payne’s family is grappling with the loss, and the Esperance community is also in mourning. “The whole community of Esperance feels the pain,” Taylor said, noting that the area, some 500 miles south of Perth, has now experienced four shark-related fatalities since 2017.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Thousands Evacuate as ‘Volcano of Fire’ Erupts
¡MUCHO FUEGO!
The Daily Beast
Published 03.11.25 1:28PM EDT 
The Volcan de Fuego erupting
Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images

Guatemala’s “Volcán de Fuego” is once again roaring to life, spewing gas and ash into the sky and prompting the evacuation of nearly 300 families. Authorities are warning that as many as 30,000 more residents could be in danger and should self-evacuate. The 12,300-foot-high volcano, one of Central America’s most active, began its latest eruption late Sunday night with no immediate casualties reported, according to the Associated Press. Schools near the volcano have been closed, and a crucial road has been blocked due to ash. Isaac García, 43, who fled with his family, said, “We were a little worried because a few years ago the volcano became active.” The threat of destructive ash and debris looms large, with the flow of volcanic material expected to intensify, according to the national disaster agency.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bethenny Frankel Swears by No7’s Under $50 Anti-Aging Serum
WALLET-FRIENDLY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.17.25 5:01PM EST 
No7 Future Renew Serum
No7.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for effective anti-aging skincare formulas that don’t cost the sum of a monthly mortgage payment, take a cue from reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Frankel, who has amassed quite the following on TikTok over the years, uses the platform to showcase her favorite products, including both luxury and drugstore formulas.

One of her favorite brands for skincare and cosmetics is No7—specifically, its Future Renew collection. Each formula in the line is affordably priced under $50 but, according to Frankel, looks, feels, and performs like higher-end counterparts.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum
See At No7$40

One of her favorites is the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum. The lightweight anti-aging serum is formulated with Pepticology, the brand’s new and patent-pending peptide technology. This technology is formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while aiding in the skin’s natural repair process for a firmer, brighter, and smoother complexion. Frankel also notes that the wallet-friendly serum layers well with other skincare products (she uses it under her moisturizer), and it “plays well with makeup.”

While skincare is always a worthy splurge (after all, our skin is our biggest organ), you don’t have to shell out $100+ for effective formulas that target the visible signs of aging.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Katie Porter Enters Race That Could Pit Her Against Kamala Harris
IT’S ON
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.11.25 12:20PM EDT 
Katie Porter
Mario Tama/Getty Images

A new candidate for California governor has entered the race as Kamala Harris decides whether she’s running—or entering the presidential race again. Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who went viral for grilling Trump administration officials and using a “whiteboard of justice” to simplify their policies, is aiming to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom. She hasn’t included Harris in her campaign calculations, saying the former vice president would have a “field-clearing effect.” Her advisers added that Porter “wouldn’t run against Kamala... and likely none of the others will either.” But if Harris decides not to enter the race, Porter think she has a shot at governor, and she’s focusing her campaign on an anti-Trump agenda. “I won’t ever back down when Trump’s hurting Californians,” she said, adding that she’s running against “Big Oil, Big Banks or Big Pharma screwing people over.” Porter represented Orange County in the U.S. House for three terms. She was taught the political ropes by Elizabeth Warren—and even named her child after the Massachusetts senator. Porter joins a crowded field.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Musk Plots Major Expansion of His Cost-Cutting DOGE Army
MORE AND MORE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 9:29AM EDT 

Elon Musk is planning to double the staff in his so-called Department of Government Efficiency. The Tesla mogul said in a Fox Business interview Monday that he would dip into a pool of tech bros to reach his goal of adding 100 more DOGE workers to his existing 100-strong team. “Basically, it’s software people, information security software people and finance,” Musk said. “It’s basically, yes, finance and technology.” He added that his army is “pretty much” in every government department already. The Hill reported that some of his confirmed staffers have ties to his companies, Tesla and xAI, his artificial intelligence firm. Musk also repeated his heroic trope about saving America from so-called fraud. “The goal here is: Let’s not have America go bankrupt with waste and fraud,” Musk told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “So that’s what I’m here for.” It comes after a report emerged that Musk’s demands for government cuts were met with pushback from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a tense Cabinet meeting last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
MediaStephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle
TrumplandDOJ Official Who Refused to Restore Mel Gibson’s Gun Rights Gets Axed
Julia Ornedo