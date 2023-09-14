Russian Mob Boss Linked to Putin Goes Down for Life
‘KILLER NO. 1’
A notorious Russian mob boss who fled the country in 2013 has been sentenced to life behind bars for murder, the creation of armed gangs, and leading an organized crime group. Aslan “Djako” Gagiev, commonly referred to as “Killer No. 1” for his high body count, was accused in more than 60 contract killings but convicted only in six, according to local news outlet 161.ru. In court, he reportedly complained that despite openly admitting to numerous major crimes, he was ultimately being sentenced only for “a trifle.” In interviews with the investigative outlet iStories prior to his arrest, Gagiev reportedly revealed his own ties to many figures of the modern-day Russian elite—including President Vladimir Putin. Gagiev said he’d worked for another crime boss in the 1990s whose company provided security to Putin, who was at that time working for the St. Petersburg administration. Viktor Zolotov, the chief of Russia’s National Guard, was also employed by the crime boss’ company at that time, according to Gagiev. “I gave money to Putin though Vitya [Viktor],” Gagiev was quoted as saying. It was not immediately clear what exactly the bribes were for. Gagiev’s gang was known for killing high-ranking officials, politicians, and members of the security forces.