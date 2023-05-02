Aspen Green’s CBD Is Organically Grown in the Colorado Rockies to Create the Purest Products
CBD’s health and wellness benefits—and where and how it’s grown—is one of the biggest conversations being had right now, and the industry frontrunners are brands that prioritize sourcing clean, full-spectrum CBD products and understand the value in doing so. So what if you could have these quality factors and the comfort of knowing that your products are being grown in one of the premiere places for CBD production? Like how the Napa Valley is hailed for being home to hundreds of stunning hillside vineyards, the Colorado Rockies can be considered the capital of all things hemp and cannabis (because of the region’s incredibly ideal topography and climate for growth)–and physician-formulated CBD brand Aspen Green has you covered.
From oils formulated to reduce inflammation and increase sexual pleasure to topicals for pain relief and gummies for sleep (oh my!), Aspen Green has products for relief in its many forms. The brand was also a Healthline’s editor pick in 2022 for its extra organic full spectrum CBD oil—a process that deeply tests and reviews various factors from CBD lines, including taste, scent, effects, and potency of the brand’s products. Other exciting products from Aspen Green include the brand’s Bliss gummies (which may help with intimacy and weight loss or serve as a potential alcohol replacement), the CBD Newbie set (if you want to try CBD but don’t know what to get!), and this CBD oil for small dogs and cats. This buzz-worthy brand has loads of best-sellers, and you can rest assured that you won’t be consuming any toxins or contaminants (like mold, salmonella, pesticides, and heavy metals) with these pure, top-notch CBD products.
