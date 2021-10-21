Aspiring Cops in Alabama Turn Up to Job Interview to Find... Morgan Freeman

Read it at MLive.com
Those interested in becoming a Gulf Shores, Alabama police officer may have a new, A-list obstacle to clear: Morgan Freeman. The world-renowned actor joined the department’s chief and deputy chief to interview nine potential new recruits on Friday. Freeman and University of Mississippi Professor Linda Keena earned seats on the interview panel because they had donated $1 million to Ole Miss’ Center of Evidence-Based Policing and Reform, the police department said. Around 100 people applied for the position and nine made it to the final interview stage with Freeman.