Prosecutors Allude to ‘Ongoing Criminal Investigation’ in New Assange Court Filing

A new filing from federal prosecutors in the case against Julian Assange requests that one document be kept under seal because it could jeopardize an “ongoing criminal investigation.” The document “contains nonpublic information about an ongoing criminal investigation,” according to the filing. The document in question was a motion to seal filed on December 21, 2017. The government will instead file a version of the motion that redacts the sensitive information, according to the filing.

The Justice Department has hinted that there could be another case pending against the WikiLeaks founder, who already faces hacking charges in the U.S., now that Ecuador has unceremoniously ended his asylum in their London embassy. The question remains what else Assange might be charged with, and whether or not he will face an American court.