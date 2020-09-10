Assange Extradition Hearing Hit by Another Delay Over Fears Lawyer Was Exposed to COVID-19

Read it at Reuters
Julian Assange’s extradition hearing in London was put off for months by the coronavirus pandemic. Now it’s been hit by further delay over fears that a lawyer representing the United States may have been exposed to the deadly virus. Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the courtroom that the case will be on hold until next Monday, when the results of the unnamed lawyer’s COVID-19 test will be confirmed. Edward Fitzgerald, the lawyer representing the WikiLeaks founder, told the court that Assange’s waning health means he should be considered “at risk” from the novel coronavirus. Assange is fighting extradition to the U.S., where he faces a long list of charges over the release of secret government cables in 2010 and 2011.